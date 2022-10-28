Birthday Club
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

At least eight people were hospitalized after the crash.
A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County.

They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s playoff game, according to Mason High School Head Football Coach Brian Castner.

The three buses were in the right lane of the interstate when they came to stopped traffic, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The lead bus stopped abruptly, which led to a chain reaction crash involving the buses and a Ford pick-up truck, per OSP.

A West Chester Township spokesperson who put the injury count at eight said four had been transported to West Chester Hospital and four had been transported to Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus. All minor injuries, per the spokesperson.

OSP confirmed eight injuries, seven of which were students.

A Northwest Local Schools spokesperson subsequently said a ninth person had been transported and that all hospitalizations were precautionary. The district spokesperson said the hospitalizations comprise eight students and one coach.

Two other Colerain buses made it to Mason Middle School and circled back to pick up the stranded remaining players.

The playoff game kicked off an hour delayed.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

