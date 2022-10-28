3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County.

They were Northwest Local School District buses taking Colerain High School football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s playoff game, according to Mason High School Head Football Coach Brian Castner.

The three buses were in the right lane of the interstate when they came to stopped traffic, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The lead bus stopped abruptly, which led to a chain reaction crash involving the buses and a Ford pick-up truck, per OSP.

#UPDATE: OPS says the crash happened as three Northwest Local School District buses came to traffic, the lead bus stopped abruptly and a chain-reaction crash ensued also involving a pick-up truck. https://t.co/QyUxnxcl2k pic.twitter.com/mRMBiscS5D — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) October 29, 2022

A West Chester Township spokesperson who put the injury count at eight said four had been transported to West Chester Hospital and four had been transported to Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus. All minor injuries, per the spokesperson.

OSP confirmed eight injuries, seven of which were students.

A Northwest Local Schools spokesperson subsequently said a ninth person had been transported and that all hospitalizations were precautionary. The district spokesperson said the hospitalizations comprise eight students and one coach.

Two other Colerain buses made it to Mason Middle School and circled back to pick up the stranded remaining players.

The playoff game kicked off an hour delayed.

“We are fortunate to be here,” said Shawn Cutright, football coach for Colerain High School. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Djt5Qg0sN2 — Payton Marshall (@paytontvnews) October 29, 2022

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

