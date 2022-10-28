AG’s office accepts petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted a petition on Friday that seeks to amend Article II, Section 34a of the Ohio Constitution, which sets the minimum-wage rate.

The AG’s office says it received the written petition “Raise the Wage Ohio” on Oct. 20, 2022. The petition proposed increasing the state minimum-wage rate and modifying existing requirements for various groups of employees.

According to the AG’s office, the attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the summary is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed statute. The petition that was submitted was determined to have met that requirement.

The next step in the process is the Ohio Ballot Board must determine whether the proposal contains a single constitutional amendment or multiple constitutional amendments.

The AG’s office says if the board certifies the proposal, the petitioners must then collect signatures from registered voters equal to at least 10% of the vote cast in the most recent gubernatorial election. Those signatures must come from voters in at least 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties and, for each of those counties, the number must equal at least 5% of the vote cast in the most recent gubernatorial election.

According to the AG’s office, if the signatures are verified by the Ohio Secretary of State at least 65 days before the election, the full text of the proposed amendment will be placed on the ballot in the next regular or general election that occurs 125 days after the filing of the petition.

TO see the full text of the certification letter and the petition, click here.

