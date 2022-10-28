Bowsher High School on lockdown

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - School officials with Toledo Public Schools said Bowsher High School is currently on lockdown after reports of a student allegedly being in possession of a firearm.

This message is for E.L. Bowsher High School families. The school is currently on a Level III lockdown after reports of a student allegedly being in possession of a firearm. At this time all students and staff members are safe - officers from TPS Department of Public Safety and Toledo Police are at the school investigating. Updates will be provided as soon as additional details are available/confirmed. Thank you.

