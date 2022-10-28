Birthday Club
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Firefighters rescue deer from sewer

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, they were called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer, WSFA reported.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

