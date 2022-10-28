The cause and effect of our dry weather

Wednesday’s rain was much needed with the dry weather we’ve been having, but how bad is a dry stretch for our local environment this time of year?

If you’ve taken a good look at the Maumee River recently, you’ve probably noticed it’s way down, and the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers are in a similar situation. It’s the visible result of a big lack of rain across much of the region since late September.

“The Maumee has been low, but it’s not out of the ordinary. The organisms that live there are adapted to this kind of change,” explained Todd Crail, an Environmental Sciences Lecturer with the University of Toledo.

River gauges indicate that Wednesday’s rain barely changed anything, as the dry soil just absorbed most of it. While these dry conditions would have been very problematic a few months ago, this time of year it actually yields more pros than cons.

“Ecologically, having dry weather in the late fall doesn’t affect much,” said Crail. “What it does do is give us really great weather for doing controlled fires, or prescription fires. So, the Toledo Metroparks are engaged in restoring some of our savannahs.”

The dryness has also been great for farmers getting crops out of the fields, but not so great if you’re still trying to grow something...

“The biggest impact that I can think of is if you’re trying to establish a nice, lush lawn, you’re not going to have the humidity in the morning to help those plants grow,” Crail told us.

The origin of our dry pattern over the past month lies thousands of miles away. Abnormally cool waters over the eastern Pacific Ocean affects our weather here at home as part of the atmospheric phenomenon known as “La Niña”.

“We’ve got a fairly strong one going on in the Pacific right now. That affects how the jet stream is carrying moisture either from the south or from the north, and right now we’re predominately in the north… and that air is dry,” explained Crail.

La Niña is the opposite of El Niño, when the cool waters are instead in the western Pacific. It’s a back and forth oscillation that’s been observed for hundreds of years.

“At this point you can’t say that this is climate change or anything like that… this is just a normal process,” said Crail.

As we get into the winter months, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting the La Niña to stick around and possibly intensify. Typically, that means cooler temps and wetter conditions for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan... quite a contrast to how October has been.

