City to hold Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced it will be holding a Regional Water Commission meeting next week.

The City says the meeting will take place on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No. 39 located at 26100 Ft. Meigs Road. Those who can’t make it to the meeting in person also have the option to join virtually through Zoom.

Those who wish to join virtually can do so by clicking here.

The City and the Toledo Regional Water Commission support the provisions of the American Disabilities Act. If you would like to request a reasonable accommodation, contact the Office of Diversity and Inclusion ADA coordinator at 419-245-1198 or submit a request here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.