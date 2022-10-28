Birthday Club
DEA to hold 23rd National Drug Take Back Day

The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.(WABI)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.

The event will take place on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DEA says the event provides an easy, no-cost opportunity to dispose of medicines stored in homes that are susceptible to misuse and theft.

To find a location near you that is participating in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, click here.

