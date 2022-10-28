DeWine: hundreds of blighted buildings to be demolished for new economic development

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted announced Friday that hundreds of blighted buildings are set to be demolished in Ohio.

DeWine’s Office says that 825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 Ohio counties will be demolished to clear the way for a new economic development.

The demolition projects will be funded as part of DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. According to DeWine’s office, the program was developed to help local communities tear down dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses and jobs.

“There are sites all over Ohio that are perfect for redevelopment, but the cost to demolish the crumbling structures on these properties is standing in the way of new economic opportunities,” said Governor DeWine. “By helping to clear out this blight, we’re investing in the future of our citizens and our communities.”

DeWine’s Office says the projects will funded through set-aside grants that were announced for each county in July. 15 counties will also receive additional program funding totaling $22.6 million to cover demolition expenses.

“With these grants, we’re giving communities the resources they need to help clean up and revitalize sites to remove eyesores and attract new business,” said Lt. Governor Husted.

Below is a breakdown of projects per county.

