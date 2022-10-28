Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

DeWine: hundreds of blighted buildings to be demolished for new economic development

825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 Ohio counties will be demolished to clear the way for...
825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 Ohio counties will be demolished to clear the way for a new economic development.(Office of Governor Mike DeWine)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Governor DeWine and Lt. Governor Husted announced Friday that hundreds of blighted buildings are set to be demolished in Ohio.

DeWine’s Office says that 825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 Ohio counties will be demolished to clear the way for a new economic development.

The demolition projects will be funded as part of DeWine’s Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. According to DeWine’s office, the program was developed to help local communities tear down dilapidated commercial and residential buildings and revitalize surrounding properties to attract investments, businesses and jobs.

“There are sites all over Ohio that are perfect for redevelopment, but the cost to demolish the crumbling structures on these properties is standing in the way of new economic opportunities,” said Governor DeWine. “By helping to clear out this blight, we’re investing in the future of our citizens and our communities.”

DeWine’s Office says the projects will funded through set-aside grants that were announced for each county in July. 15 counties will also receive additional program funding totaling $22.6 million to cover demolition expenses.

“With these grants, we’re giving communities the resources they need to help clean up and revitalize sites to remove eyesores and attract new business,” said Lt. Governor Husted.

Below is a breakdown of projects per county.

Governor DeWine Announces Hundreds of Blighted Buildings to be Demolished for New Economic...
Governor DeWine Announces Hundreds of Blighted Buildings to be Demolished for New Economic Development(Office of Governor Mike DeWine)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wounds are clear after Jenna Lee says she was beaten by an ex-boyfriend.
Survivor of domestic violence shares her story
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Police say they received a call on Thursday afternoon about a person shot on the 800 block of...
TPD: One person hospitalized after shooting near Geneva Avenue
(Photo Courtesy: Perrysburg Township Police Dept. Facebook)
Highway pursuit ends in arrest of four after theft in Perrysburg Township
TPD investigates a shooting in the 500 block of Elmdale.
Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Court

Latest News

The repairs will take place from Oct. 31 through mid-November.
I-75 barrier wall repair in Lucas County to begin Monday
Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing
The City says the meeting will take place on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No....
City to hold Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting
ProMedica CEO retires, First Solar invests millions in new Perrysburg facility and Alcoholic...
13abc Week in Review: Oct. 28, 2022