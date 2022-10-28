Feel Good Friday: Field of Fear

MONCLOVA, Ohio (WTVG) - In the spirit of Halloween, 13abc’s Sashem Brey took a trip into the depths of a local haunt.

“Field of Fear” is rounding out its ninth year. Co-founder, Casey Stengle, said the idea was born when he was in middle school, and years after meeting his wife, the concept expanded onto her family’s property.

“It kind of started out a really small thing, just for the fun of it,” he recalled. “A couple people would show up here and there at night, and then the next year, we started charging a dollar and actually building stuff. From there, it just snowballed into what we have today.”

What they have are four frightening features, including haunted corn mazes and a hay ride. The team begins designing the scares in June and then works right up until opening night.

“We hold auditions for actors, and we have training programs, we have full costumes, we have a special effects makeup artist,” Stengle said.

“Field of Fear” typically gets 500 to 800 people a night, some coming from as far away as Pennsylvania and New York. Though the haunts draw new visitors each year, Stengle is most pleased to see all the familiar faces.

“It’s really cool to hear people who have been with us since day one. They come out every year and see the changes, the growth we have, and they love it, love time with their family and friends,” said Stengle.

