Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history.

Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men.

“I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly Henderson.

She has a long-standing career with the prison. She started out as a corrections officer and worked her way up.

“And here I am 22 years later,” said Henderson.

She walks the floors of the prison daily. She visits the housing units to make sure everything is going well. Also, to make sure procedures are being followed. There are 28 prisons in the state of Ohio, and she’s one of nine women in a top position. She lives by this motto.

“I treat everyone the same regardless of whether it’s my staff members or whether it’s one of the offenders. We are all human beings. We all walk the same walk,” said the warden.

Warden Henderson shared her vision for her staff and the inmates.

“I like to see career growth with my staff. I want to encourage them to be the best that they can be and also the offenders to be the best they can be,” said Henderson.

TOCI is a maximum security prison for males. It can house up to one thousand inmates. Warden Henderson said she wants every inmate to succeed once they walk out these doors. She credits her staff for leading by example. The warden has a sense of empathy for the stress of the profession. She has launched a campaign to hire 70 employees to help improve staffing levels.

