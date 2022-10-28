Highway pursuit ends in arrest of four after theft in Perrysburg Township

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing several items from a local Walmart on Thursday.

According to the Perrysburg Township Police Department, an on-duty officer spotted three people fleeing the Walmart located on Fremont Pike with several items.

The officer immediately responded and tried to stop the suspects. However, the alleged suspects drove off, and a pursuit ensued on I-75 southbound.

The Perrysburg Township Police Department told 13abc that additional officers were called for assistance, and the pursuit ended on I-75 northbound just southbound of Roachton Road.

Four suspects were taken into custody without injury.

