Hittin’ The Town is a real snap

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you’re a parent, you know that it can often be challenging to get your kids excited about learning, especially when it comes to science and math. There’s a place in Toledo that uses fun to teach STEAM

It is full steam ahead here at Snapology Toledo. “We are a STEAM-based program: science, technology, engineering, art and math. We have dozens of programs for kids ages 3-14. We use Legos to make learning fun.”

Kailynn Pike is the Operations Manager and Lead Teacher. “It is really a rewarding job. I love it. I don’t feel like I am doing work. I am really having fun. It is super exciting to watch the kids grow and learn to become better students and person overall.”

The focus is Legos. “They build 3D sculptures and mosaics. The most popular themes are Minecraft, Pokemon, Superheroes, Ninja. We have a robotics program where they can do space wars robotics and make it move. They can make go-karts, planes, trains and all that stuff,” Pike said.

And these aren’t your grandfather’s Legos.

“These are high-tech Legos. When I first came in here I did not know this many Legos existed. The kids will ask how many Legos we have, and I laugh and say too many to count,” Pike said.

All those Legos are used for all kinds of learning.

“They are learning things like collaboration skills and creativity. Then we have engineering programs and robotic programs where they’re learning basic engineering concepts and how to program robots. They watch in amazement as their robot actually moves,” she said.

There are a number of class options. “We have pre-school and homeschool classes during the day and after-school classes in the evening,” Pike said.

There are even camps. “We have half-day and full-day camps. We are offering some over Thanksgiving and Christmas and over the summer as well. We do theme-based activities like superheroes, Minecraft or Pokemon,” she said.

What happens here has translated to good results in the traditional classroom for many.

“I’ve heard a lot of parents saying I can see my kid doing better in class, which is our main goal. We are helping create well-rounded students,” Pike said.

Snapology of Toledo just happens to be in the middle of Urban Air, a trampoline park packed full of kid-friendly fun that can be part of the Snapology experience, too.

“We have something called a class pass so the after-school students can come in and do Snapology and then go out to Urban Air and ride the go-karts, jump in the ball or foam pits or on the trampolines. It’s the best of both worlds,” Pike said.

Snapology of Toledo is open year-round. It’s inside Urban Air which is on Airport Highway. The costs vary depending on the program.

For all the details, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.