I-75 barrier wall repair in Lucas County to begin Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on upcoming highway construction in Lucas County.

According to ODOT, on I-75, between Ottawa River Road and I-280, there will be a left lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repairs. The repairs will take place from Oct. 31 through mid-November.

