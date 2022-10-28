I-75 barrier wall repair in Lucas County to begin Monday
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on upcoming highway construction in Lucas County.
According to ODOT, on I-75, between Ottawa River Road and I-280, there will be a left lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repairs. The repairs will take place from Oct. 31 through mid-November.
