Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon.

The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.

Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo on Oct. 28, 2022 (wtvg)

