Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing.

City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.

You can watch the Q&A video in full below. They address questions including:

How did the Lucas County Rec Center storm water enter our system?

Will Maumee City Council consider an increase of the senior discount for water/sewer?

How are the meter reading system reports transmitted and displayed?

Why is there a $150 charge for having my meter tested?

How are other communities measuring the use of their water?

Is it against the law for the City of Maumee to forgive a water bill?

How and why are Maumee unpaid water bills turned into a lien on the property?

Was the city aware of the Mueller lawsuit from Jackson, Mississippi, claiming trauma to citizens?

You can also hear from Mayor Carr and other local leaders give an overview of the water and sewer situation at the council meeting in the video below.

You can contact the city’s utility billing department at 419-897-7125 or utilitybilling@maumee.org. You can also visit the city’s utilities page here. Learn more here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.