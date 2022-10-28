Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing

(KBJR/CBS3 Duluth)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing.

City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.

You can watch the Q&A video in full below. They address questions including:

  • How did the Lucas County Rec Center storm water enter our system?
  • Will Maumee City Council consider an increase of the senior discount for water/sewer?
  • How are the meter reading system reports transmitted and displayed?
  • Why is there a $150 charge for having my meter tested?
  • How are other communities measuring the use of their water?
  • Is it against the law for the City of Maumee to forgive a water bill?
  • How and why are Maumee unpaid water bills turned into a lien on the property?
  • Was the city aware of the Mueller lawsuit from Jackson, Mississippi, claiming trauma to citizens?

You can also hear from Mayor Carr and other local leaders give an overview of the water and sewer situation at the council meeting in the video below.

You can contact the city’s utility billing department at 419-897-7125 or utilitybilling@maumee.org. You can also visit the city’s utilities page here. Learn more here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The wounds are clear after Jenna Lee says she was beaten by an ex-boyfriend.
Survivor of domestic violence shares her story
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Police say they received a call on Thursday afternoon about a person shot on the 800 block of...
TPD: One person hospitalized after shooting near Geneva Avenue
(Photo Courtesy: Perrysburg Township Police Dept. Facebook)
Highway pursuit ends in arrest of four after theft in Perrysburg Township
TPD investigates a shooting in the 500 block of Elmdale.
Person hospitalized in shooting on Elmdale Court

Latest News

The repairs will take place from Oct. 31 through mid-November.
I-75 barrier wall repair in Lucas County to begin Monday
The City says the meeting will take place on Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at Perrysburg Fire Station No....
City to hold Toledo Regional Water Commission meeting
ProMedica CEO retires, First Solar invests millions in new Perrysburg facility and Alcoholic...
13abc Week in Review: Oct. 28, 2022
825 blighted and vacant structures in 30 Ohio counties will be demolished to clear the way for...
DeWine: hundreds of blighted buildings to be demolished for new economic development