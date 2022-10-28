Man convicted of 1983 murder in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was convicted of a 1983 murder on Thursday.

According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Kenneth Holmes was convicted by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer.

According to Prosecutor Dobson, Holmes pled guilty to the single count and was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

“Law enforcement never gives up on a case, especially a homicide case,” said Prosecutor Dobson.

According to a statement released by Prosecutor Dobson, the case was opened in September 1983 “when the skeletal remains of Ms. Heer, a resident of South Toledo, were found near the intersection of Poe and Custar Roads in Wood County”.

Heer’s remains were identified through dental records. However, due to the deterioration of her remains, the coroner ruled the death as an undetermined presumed homicide.

During an investigation of a separate case related to Holmes, detectives obtained a search warrant for a cabin owned by the suspect.

During the investigation of the cabin − located along the Maumee River in Henry County near the Henry-Wood County line – detectives found articles of clothing matching what Heer was last seen wearing. During the search, detectives also found additional items belonging to Heer.

Although multiple investigations continued throughout the years, law enforcement was not able to find evidence directly correlating Holmes to Heer’s death.

Recent investigations performed by Henry County Sheriff Bodenbender and former Wood County Sheriff Detective Sergeant Ginnie Barta made strides in developing the case against Holmes.

As a result of those efforts, Wood County Prosecutor’s Office Investigator Todd Curtis interviewed Holmes, who is currently serving prison sentences for 1984 convictions for aggravated murder and rape in Henry County. Holmes is also serving additional sentences at the Marion Correctional Institution for 1990 convictions for kidnapping, felonious assault, and attempted rape out of Warren County.

The interview concluded with Holmes confessing to the murder of Heer. According to a statement provided by Prosecutor Dobson, Holmes confessed to murdering Heer at his cabin and abandoning her body in Wood County.

“Cases get handed down from detective to detective, from sheriff to sheriff, sometimes from generation to generation. But those lost lives are not forgotten, and they are not abandoned. The friends and family of Patricia Ann Heer now know what happened to their loved one and can now at least rest in knowing that justice is being served upon him. Kenneth Holmes is now serving sentences for a fuller picture of the crimes he has committed,” Prosecutor Dobson said.

