MPSD: Monroe man hit, killed by train Friday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Monroe Public Safety Department has reported that a Monroe man was hit and killed by a train Friday morning.

On Oct. 28 at approximately 2:20 a.m., MPSD police and fire personnel were dispatched to the area of Roessler Field, W. Elm Avenue near N. Roessler Street, for a train vs. pedestrian crash.

MPSD says when officers arrived, they checked the area and located the crash on the CSX Railroad tracks approximately 800 feet south of the W. Elm Avenue roadway crossing.

An investigation revealed that the train was heading northbound when it struck a pedestrian who was walking on the railroad tracks. The train crew immediately notified Monroe County Central Dispatch after the impact.

According to MPSD, the victim was later identified as Ryan Vance Hall, 30, of Monroe. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Monroe Police Accident Investigation Team, Evidence Technicians and Detective Bureau were called to the scene to investigate and MPSD Chaplain Services were on-scene assisting the victim’s family.

An active investigation is currently underway and road closures are in place at this time while emergency crews are working to clear the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Captain Paul Marks at 734-243-7521 or Detective Chris Nelson of the Monroe Police Accident Investigation Team at 734-243-7509.

