Oct. 28, 2022: Heather’s Friday AM Forecast

TODAY: Some clouds early, then turning sunny in the afternoon. High 60. TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds. Lows near freezing, with frost/freeze likely. Fog also likely, with some freezing fog possible away from the lake. SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 64. SUNDAY: Skies turning cloudy through the day, with showers arriving in the evening. High 61. MONDAY (HALLOWEEN): Showers possible through the evening hours, with cloudy skies lingering through trick-or-treat. High 61.

