Pro Wrestling startup brings big ringside entertainment to Monroe County

The Insane Wrestling Revolution hosts events at the Fraternal Order of Police hall every six weeks.
Every six weeks or so, pro wrestling comes to the F.O.P. hall in Monroe County, MI
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Monster moves, larger-than-life personas, and all the action you can pack into a ring.

It’s all part of the Insane Wrestling Revolution.

“Because we’re insane, man. Our pro wrestling fans are insane. Our wrestlers are insane. It’s just, it’s fitting. I mean, you’ll see it as you watch the show. You’ll see our guys are crazy,” explained Gary Pillette, co-owner of the IWR. He started the wrestling entertainment company nearly three years ago with Rhino, a longtime professional wrestler.

“Independent wrestling is awesome because it’s so intimate where you can get up close and personal to the action and meet the wrestlers,” said Rhino.

If you’d like to catch the next big event for the Insane Wrestling Revolution, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

