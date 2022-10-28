Pro Wrestling startup brings big ringside entertainment to Monroe County

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Monster moves, larger-than-life personas, and all the action you can pack into a ring.

It’s all part of the Insane Wrestling Revolution.

“Because we’re insane, man. Our pro wrestling fans are insane. Our wrestlers are insane. It’s just, it’s fitting. I mean, you’ll see it as you watch the show. You’ll see our guys are crazy,” explained Gary Pillette, co-owner of the IWR. He started the wrestling entertainment company nearly three years ago with Rhino, a longtime professional wrestler.

“Independent wrestling is awesome because it’s so intimate where you can get up close and personal to the action and meet the wrestlers,” said Rhino.

