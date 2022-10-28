Birthday Club
ProMedica CEO retiring

ProMedica president and CEO Randy Oostra
ProMedica president and CEO Randy Oostra(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The ProMedica Board of Directors chose Arturo Polizzi to serve as ProMedica’s next chief executive officer Friday.

He will replace Randy Oostra, who is retiring after 25 years with the organization on October 31.

In an email sent to staff, the hospital said Oostra was ready to retire after guiding the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, and thanked him for his “inspiration and guidance over the years.”

The ProMedica Board added tat Polizzi was “a seasoned healthcare veteran with both in-house and industry executive experience.”

He will begin his new position on November 1.

He started his career in 1998 at ProMedica as an in-house attorney, and has served in various strategic and operational roles at the organization, including associate general counsel, chief human resources officer and president of the metro Toledo ProMedica hospitals.

Prior to returning to ProMedica as the chief operating officer in 2020, Mr. Polizzi served as the president and CEO at Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati, Ohio.

