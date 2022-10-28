Birthday Club
Toledo releases 2022 leaf collection schedule

The City of Toledo is still working on leaf collection.
The City of Toledo is still working on leaf collection. Employees will transition to snow removal and then back to leaf pickup once the storm passes.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first neighborhoods on the list for Toledo’s leaf collection will start the following week on November 7.

Zip codes 43613 and 43623 are up first.

Each section of the city will have a designated collection period over the next 6 weeks. You can find your leaf collection time HERE.

The goal is to prevent leaves from clogging the sewer system and create safe driving conditions in a cleaner and healthier city.

You can also sign up for text alerts to be notified when crews are expected in your neighborhood.

