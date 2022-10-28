West Toledo crash downs power lines, roads closed

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An early morning crash in west Toledo has shut down a portion of west Central Avenue. 13abc has been told that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The crash then caused power lines to fall into the roadway. Roads are closed between Jackman Road and Auburn Avenue. First Energy has reported multiple power outages. The road closures are expected to be clear around 7:30A.M. Stay with 13abc for updates.

