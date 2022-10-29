Birthday Club
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Iowa has come to an end.

KCRG reports investigators located the boy’s body Friday night in a pond in Buchanan County.

Officials said the child was reported missing after he was last seen on Friday at about 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his home.

Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area before confirming the boy’s body was located at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday in a nearby pond.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the boy’s cause of death.

