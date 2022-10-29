Birthday Club
Dave Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 11

Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday with BCSN and 13abc(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s playoff time, and Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday has all of the area’s scores and highlights for the first round.

We have a rematch between Findlay and Perrysburg. Can St. John’s and Southview go on the road to the Cleveland suburbs to score wins? Find out who won the TAAC-NWOAL showdown between Patrick Henry and Ottawa Hills.

All of those games will be featured in addition to the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLIGHTED GAMES

Findlay at Perrysburg

Patrick Henry at Ottawa Hills

North Ridgeville at Anthony Wayne

St. John’s at Olmsted Falls

Southview at Avon Lake

Ashland at Central Catholic

North Royalton at Fremont Ross

River Valley at Perkins

Galion at Bellevue

Edison at Huron

Scott at Rocky River Lutheran West

Bryan at Elyria Catholic

Port Clinton at Liberty Center

Farmington at Bedford

Addison at Whiteford

Fredericktown at Eastwood

Genoa at Oak Harbor

Tiffin Calvert at Lima Central Catholic

