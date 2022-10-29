Dave Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 11
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s playoff time, and Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday has all of the area’s scores and highlights for the first round.
We have a rematch between Findlay and Perrysburg. Can St. John’s and Southview go on the road to the Cleveland suburbs to score wins? Find out who won the TAAC-NWOAL showdown between Patrick Henry and Ottawa Hills.
All of those games will be featured in addition to the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLIGHTED GAMES
Findlay at Perrysburg
Patrick Henry at Ottawa Hills
North Ridgeville at Anthony Wayne
St. John’s at Olmsted Falls
Southview at Avon Lake
Ashland at Central Catholic
North Royalton at Fremont Ross
River Valley at Perkins
Galion at Bellevue
Edison at Huron
Scott at Rocky River Lutheran West
Bryan at Elyria Catholic
Port Clinton at Liberty Center
Farmington at Bedford
Addison at Whiteford
Fredericktown at Eastwood
Genoa at Oak Harbor
Tiffin Calvert at Lima Central Catholic
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.