Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes

The serial killer's crimes caused trauma to the community, a bar manager explained. (Source: WISN/D.I.X./FACEBOOKMPD/CNN)
By WISN staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Some Milwaukee bars are banning Jeffrey Dahmer Halloween costumes this weekend.

The notorious serial killer took the lives of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991, killing most of his victims in Milwaukee.

The bars are trying to educate people who don’t know the trauma Dahmer caused.

Ahead of Halloween festivities, management at D.I.X. Milwaukee is warning customers one costume will not be tolerated.

“We understand there’s a generation out there that did not live this situation. They may not understand the severity of how it affected the community,” bar manager Eric Hamilton said.

Promoting their Saturday Halloween party and costume contest, the bar also posted on Facebook, “Please, no Jeffrey Dahmer costumes.”

“We don’t want to put patrons in the situation where they would have to see or relive something that they had to truly experience,” Hamilton said.

It was traumatizing time the LGBTQ-plus community lived through.

Authorities say he met many of his victims in gay bars in Walkers Point.

D.I.X. in Walkers Point isn’t the only one sending this message. Another bar downtown is also warning their customers not to show up in a Dahmer costume.

The bar This Is It also posted their own Dahmer costume ban on Facebook, saying its been getting phone calls ever since the Netflix series aired, adding, “such hateful and disrespectful costumes will not be allowed in our space.”

“It really kind of infuriates me. It just, really, one we shouldn’t -- shouldn’t even be having to,” Hamilton said.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo Courtesy: Perrysburg Township Police Dept. Facebook)
Highway pursuit ends in arrest of four after theft in Perrysburg Township
Is there a way to prevent these kinds of incidents at schools?
TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted
Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo on Oct. 28, 2022
Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street
ProMedica president and CEO Randy Oostra
ProMedica CEO retiring
Early morning crash downs power lines
West Toledo crash downs power lines, roads closed

Latest News

Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, leaving ‘scores’ dead
A deputy is pictured with a large boa constrictor caught in a St. Lucie County neighborhood on...
75-pound boa constrictor caught in Florida neighborhood
Russia is targeting critical Ukrainian infrastructure.
Russians said to be clearing Ukrainian region’s hospitals
Russian leader Vladimir Putin continues his claim that Ukraine plans to use a dirty bomb.
Putin warns West on Ukraine, denies threat of nuclear weapons
Teen shot and killed in Toledo
One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured