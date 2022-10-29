Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say

Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police in Arizona say.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman has been arrested for driving under the influence after going out while her baby was home alone.

Arizona’s Family reports police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham on Thursday afternoon after receiving calls about a possible drunken driver.

Police said Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone when she was being taken into custody.

Officers said they drove to the woman’s home and heard a child crying inside the house. Police got the child and called the Department of Child Safety. They waited for a family member to take custody of the 5-month-old baby, who was uninjured.

Police said they checked Meacham’s doorbell camera video and noted that she left home over two hours before officers located the baby.

Meacham told police that she placed her child in a baby crib and didn’t remember anything afterward. Records showed that she didn’t try to contact anyone to watch her child while she went out.

Authorities said the 23-year-old lives alone with her child, and the only other person with access to the house is her mother.

Meacham is facing DUI and child abuse charges.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot and killed in Toledo
One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured
(Photo Courtesy: Perrysburg Township Police Dept. Facebook)
Highway pursuit ends in arrest of four after theft in Perrysburg Township
The shooting happened in West Toledo
Two people shot and killed at after-hours club
Is there a way to prevent these kinds of incidents at schools?
TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted
Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo on Oct. 28, 2022
Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Death toll increases to 59 in South Korea Halloween crowd surge, officials say
Two explosions have rocked Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu.
Two explosions rock Somalia’s capital, killing at least 30
Courts have decided a city ordinance that prescribed a dress code for businesses was out of line.
Federal judge rules in favor of bikini baristas over dress code ordinance
Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said the vehicle was stopped because of traffic violations.
Man dies after jumping from overpass during traffic stop, deputies say
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game