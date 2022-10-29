Oct. 29, 2022: Heather’s Friday AM Forecast

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 64. TONIGHT: A few clouds with some patchy fog possible Low 40. SUNDAY: Skies turning cloudy through the day, with showers arriving in the evening. High 63. MONDAY (HALLOWEEN): Showers possible through the evening hours, with cloudy skies lingering through trick-or-treat. High 63.

