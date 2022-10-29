Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Oct. 29, 2022: Heather’s Friday AM Forecast

AM fog, then a sunny Saturday with nice temps.
Oct. 29, 2022: Heather’s Friday AM Forecast
Oct. 29, 2022: Heather’s Friday AM Forecast(wtvg)
By Heather Pollauf
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High 64. TONIGHT: A few clouds with some patchy fog possible Low 40. SUNDAY: Skies turning cloudy through the day, with showers arriving in the evening. High 63. MONDAY (HALLOWEEN): Showers possible through the evening hours, with cloudy skies lingering through trick-or-treat. High 63.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo Courtesy: Perrysburg Township Police Dept. Facebook)
Highway pursuit ends in arrest of four after theft in Perrysburg Township
Is there a way to prevent these kinds of incidents at schools?
TPS: No weapons found at Bowsher, lockdown lifted
ProMedica president and CEO Randy Oostra
ProMedica CEO retiring
Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo on Oct. 28, 2022
Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street
Early morning crash downs power lines
West Toledo crash downs power lines, roads closed

Latest News

10/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/28/22: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast
10/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/28/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
10/28: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
10/28: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
10/28: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast
10/28: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast