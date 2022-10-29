Birthday Club
One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured

Teen shot and killed in Toledo
(Pixabay)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was shot and killed just before 4 Saturday morning at Elliot and Grand in Toledo. Two others were also injured in the shooting

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Ronald Thomas. Police say he and two others were shot while sitting in a car. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The two people injured are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

