Progress update on phase 2 of Glass City Metropark

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Construction continues on phase 2 of Glass City Metropark, and 13abc got a tour of the site on Friday to see the progress made so far.

The addition is going to be over twice as big as Phase 1 was, and they’re planning to have this entire area open come next spring.

“This entire project is 300 acres of open space on both sides of the river in the core of downtown,” said Dave Zenk, the Executive Director of Toledo Metroparks. “So, it’s two and a half miles on each side of the river.”

Looking at the sprawling ice-skating ribbon being built, it’s obvious that it’s going to be one of the big features of Glass City Metropark.

“We’re excited about this feature,” remarked Zenk. “It’s a little over a third of a mile long as it kind of circumnavigates this part of the park. Behind us, there will be this cabana village as well. So individual families or small corporate gatherings can reserve these facilities overlooking and adjacent to the ice-skating ribbon. There will be creative lighting out here and music too.”

Next to the ice-skating ribbon is a large building under construction, which looks poised to be the centerpiece of the new park.

Zenk told us, “This building is sort of the visitor’s center, if you will, for the entire Glass City Riverwalk. We’ve got a lot of cool things going on in here, so firstly this end of the building becomes the Metroparks first restaurant.”

There’s also going to be a water feature that simulates the entire Maumee River basin, and people can play in it during hot summer days.

“It’s actually a fully scaled, replica model of the Maumee River and all of its tributaries,” explained Zenk. “The water will actually flow through here, and it’s treated water so families can come down and play and recreate here. Plus, the whole experience starts with this 12-foot cascading waterwall.”

One of the things the Metroparks is trying to do is taking the idea of ‘play’ and spread it around the new park in many different ways. There’s also going to be a huge woodland play area that isn’t just for the kids, but for the adults too! It stands at over 40 feet high with slides and numerous climbing challenges.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.