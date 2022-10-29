TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Scott High School Bulldogs are celebrating a city league title.

A city league championship for Scott high school is a huge accomplishment for the Bulldogs.

The football team is heading to the state playoffs. They’ll take on Rocky River Lutheran West.

“Scott has only been in the playoffs three times. This will be the third time. We have a real good shot to do something that’s never been done around here,” said coach Rahsan Wilson

The players say it took a lot of hard work and dedication to get to the playoffs. Senior defensive tackle Marquece Crosby said he’s zoned in and ready for the game.

“I prepared last night. I stayed off the Internet and social media and locked in and stayed focused,” said football player Marquece Crosby.

The football team is just as dedicated off the field as they are on the field. The average GPA for the team is a 3.2 Parents couldn’t be prouder of the teams success

