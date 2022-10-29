Two people shot and killed at after-hours club

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were shot and killed at an after-hours club in West Toledo late Friday night. Toledo Police say a total of four people were shot in the incident.

It happened at an after-hours club at the corner of Junction and Belmont just before midnight.

Police say 67-year-old Gino Highsmith and 50-year-old Dennis Washington died, and two other people later showed up at area hospitals with gun shot wounds. They are expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crimestopper at 419-255-1111.

