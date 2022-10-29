Wauseon restaurant hiring people with special needs to take on “purposeful jobs”

WAUSEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A newer restaurant in downtown Wauseon called “The Table on Fulton”, is looking to hire more people with special needs.

The whole process is made possible by Triangular Processing, a local non-profit for people with developmental disabilities that’s been around for 25 years.

“Everybody comes in as an equal, everybody gets to participate, and everybody gets to walk away with that same sense of accomplishment,” said Triangular Processing Director Kathy Shaw.

Leaders with the restaurant say their mission is to provide meaningful work to everyone on the team.

“We want this place to be a learning center for them,” said The Table on Fulton General Manager and Chef Andrew Whitehead. “A place for them to grow, so we can teach them the ways that a restaurant works.”

“They will learn cooking skills and presentation skills, and not just that entry-level work but that purposeful work, that thing you aim for and you aspire too,” said Shaw.

Shaw adds that hiring individuals with learning disabilities is a process involving paperwork and assessments, but they would never turn anyone away.

So far, the restaurant only has one employee involved in the program.

“He comes out, he cleans tables off, he comes out and socializes with the customers, and he helps me throughout the day,” said Whitehead.

The goal is to have three or four individuals with special needs working at one time, Whitehead says. “It’s a big learning curve for me, and so far, it’s extremely rewarding.”

Shaw tells 13abc that a program like this is important in any community, and The Table on Fulton is only the beginning.

“You can’t paint everybody with a disability the same way so by creating these pockets of employment opportunities, whether it’s the restaurant, recycling, we’re about to open a flower shop, those kinds of things, It allows them as an individual to get to know their community,” said Shaw. “Not as a cluster of people or a group of people, but as their unique self.”

