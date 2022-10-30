Birthday Club
10/29: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Dense fog possible Sunday AM, then on/off showers for Halloween.
10/29: Derek's Saturday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Just a few high clouds with lows around 40. Areas of dense fog are likely again overnight, mainly near and north of Toledo. SUNDAY: Areas of dense fog possible during the morning, then increasing clouds with highs in the mid-60s. SUNDAY NIGHT: A brief evening sprinkle is possible, then some steadier rain and drizzle arriving overnight with lows in the low 50s. HALLOWEEN: On/off showers throughout the day with cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s. A shower is possible during trick-or-treating with temps in the low 60s. Showers taper off Monday night with lows in the 50s. EXTENDED: Morning clouds giving way to afternoon sun Tuesday, highs in the upper 60s. Lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 70s, and fog possible both mornings. Partly sunny and breezy Friday, highs again in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy Saturday and breezy with highs near 70. A stray shower is possible on Saturday, especially to the north.

