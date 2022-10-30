Birthday Club
10/30: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

Steady rain overnight, then on/off showers for Halloween.
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Showers arriving after sunset this evening, then evolving in a steady rain overnight with lows in the low 50s. HALLOWEEN: On and off showers throughout the day with the sun trying to poke through at times. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, down into the low 60s for trick-or-treating (rain possible, but some communities may luck out). MONDAY NIGHT: Showers tapering off with lows in the mid-50s. TUESDAY: Early clouds and a bit of lingering drizzle giving way to afternoon sun with highs in the upper 60s. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny and breezy Friday with highs in the mid-70s. A mix of clouds and sun (and still breezy) next weekend with highs in the low 70s both days. Some rain is possible, depending on the timing of a cold front.

