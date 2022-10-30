Birthday Club
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood

Two men are in custody after leading police on a 42-mile chase.
Findlay Police are searching for the owner of a stolen package filled with Christmas gifts.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning.

Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, which was a white Chrysler Pacifica with Pennsylvania registration. The driver did not comply and led police on a 42-mile pursuit up I-75 to Wales Road in Northwood. Police say the vehicle exited the highway northbound on a southbound access ramp from Wales to I-75. After crashing, the two men exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Both were arrested, and are now being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, as well as felony theft charges.

