Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A 42-mile police chase ended with a crash and two men arrested Sunday morning.

Findlay Police were called to the Best Buy Distribution Center just after 5:30 AM Sunday for a theft in progress. When they arrived, officers found one of the suspects’ vehicles, pulling out of a grassy area at the front of the facility.

Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, which was a white Chrysler Pacifica with Pennsylvania registration. The driver did not comply and led police on a 42-mile pursuit up I-75 to Wales Road in Northwood. Police say the vehicle exited the highway northbound on a southbound access ramp from Wales to I-75. After crashing, the two men exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Both were arrested, and are now being held at the Hancock County Justice Center on charges of felony fleeing and eluding, as well as felony theft charges.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.