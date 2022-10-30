Birthday Club
Northbound I-75 closed at Alexis due to crash in Michigan

It's due to a crash just over the state line
(ODOT)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation says northbound I-75 is closed at Alexis Road due to a crash just over the state line in Michigan.

All lanes are closed down and ODOT says they hope to have it reopened by 9 a.m. Sunday.

Toledo police tell 13abc they have crews on scene.

ODOT is urging drivers to use caution Sunday morning due to thick fog. A representative tells 13abc that ODOT workers near the crash site are having a hard time seeing police lights and ask drivers to stay away rom the area if possible.

