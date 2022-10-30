Powerball jackpot soars to $1B after Saturday drawing

Birthday Club
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $1 billion after no ticket matched all six winning numbers drawn Saturday night.

The jackpot is the 2nd largest in Powerball history, only behind the $1.586 billion jackpot won in Jan. 2016. Its estimated cash value is about $497 million.

The jackpot was last won Aug. 3.

The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and 23.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

