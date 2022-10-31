Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

10/30: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Occasional rain overnight, on/off showers for Halloween, then BEAUTIFUL for the rest of the week!
10/30: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Showers will gradually evolve into a steady rain overnight with lows in the low 50s. HALLOWEEN: On and off showers throughout the day with the sun trying to poke through at times. Highs in the mid to upper 60s, down into the low 60s for trick-or-treating (rain possible, but some communities may stay dry). MONDAY NIGHT: Showers tapering off with lows in the mid-50s. TUESDAY: Clouds and a bit of lingering drizzle early on giving way to afternoon sun with highs in the upper 60s. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny and breezy Friday with highs in the mid-70s. A mix of clouds and sun and remaining breezy next weekend with highs in the low 70s both days. Some rain is possible either day, depending on the timing of a cold front.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's due to a crash just over the state line
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
The shooting happened in West Toledo
Two people shot and killed at after-hours club
Teen shot and killed in Toledo
One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured
A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

Latest News

10/30: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
10/30: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
10/30: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
10/30: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast
10/30: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
10/30: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Oct. 30, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast
Oct. 30, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast