Fall recycling and composting tips from KTLCB

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the fall season progresses, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is providing tips for recycling and composting your Halloween and election items.

KTLCB says fall is a time for a lot of waste that does not belong in normal recycling. To help with the issue, KTLCB is offering the following collections:

Candy Wrappers can’t be recycled normally. In partnership with Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc., special collection boxes are at all YMCA of Greater Toledo Branch Locations. This collection is for candy wrappers only, no sucker sticks. The collection ends on Nov. 30

Pumpkins and Gourds are not recyclable, but they are compostable. In partnership with GoZero and Andre Farms, pumpkins and gourds will be collected through Dec. 4 at the following locations: The old Anderson Store in Maumee located at 530 Illinois Ave. Sylvania Township Hall located at 4927 N. Holland Sylvania Road Oregon Municipal Complex located at 5330 Seaman Road

Campaign Signs cannot go in your normal recycling bin. KTLCB will be collecting all yard sign types and sizes to send to a specialized processor so they can stay out of the landfill and be recycled into something new. Campaign sign collections will take place until Nov. 22 at the following locations: Lucas County Democratic Headquarters located at 1817 Madison Ave. Ottawa Hills Municipal Building located at 2125 Richards Road Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District located at 130 W. Dudley St. in Maumee Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful located at 1011 Matzinger Road



