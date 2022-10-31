Fall recycling and composting tips from KTLCB
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As the fall season progresses, Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful is providing tips for recycling and composting your Halloween and election items.
KTLCB says fall is a time for a lot of waste that does not belong in normal recycling. To help with the issue, KTLCB is offering the following collections:
- Candy Wrappers can’t be recycled normally. In partnership with Civil & Environmental Consultants Inc., special collection boxes are at all YMCA of Greater Toledo Branch Locations. This collection is for candy wrappers only, no sucker sticks.
- The collection ends on Nov. 30
- Pumpkins and Gourds are not recyclable, but they are compostable. In partnership with GoZero and Andre Farms, pumpkins and gourds will be collected through Dec. 4 at the following locations:
- The old Anderson Store in Maumee located at 530 Illinois Ave.
- Sylvania Township Hall located at 4927 N. Holland Sylvania Road
- Oregon Municipal Complex located at 5330 Seaman Road
- Campaign Signs cannot go in your normal recycling bin. KTLCB will be collecting all yard sign types and sizes to send to a specialized processor so they can stay out of the landfill and be recycled into something new. Campaign sign collections will take place until Nov. 22 at the following locations:
- Lucas County Democratic Headquarters located at 1817 Madison Ave.
- Ottawa Hills Municipal Building located at 2125 Richards Road
- Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District located at 130 W. Dudley St. in Maumee
- Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful located at 1011 Matzinger Road
For more information, and to keep an eye out for future collections including Styrofoam and holiday lights, click here.
