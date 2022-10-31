Birthday Club
Fundraiser for Toledo doctors going to help Ukrainian citizens

A group of Toledo doctors are raising funds for medical supplies for a humanitarian trip to...
A group of Toledo doctors are raising funds for medical supplies for a humanitarian trip to Ukraine.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A group of Toledo doctors who will be heading to Ukraine on November 5 held a fundraiser at Tekela Mexican restaurant to support their trip Sunday.

All of the proceeds from the event will go toward purchasing medicine and supplies for the Ukrainians.

“It’s very difficult the last time we were there we treated about 750 Ukrainian refugees,” said Dr. Richard Paat, who has already made humanitarian trips to Ukraine. “They are still living inside Ukraine just east of the border of hungry, and they’re still living inside shelters in schools trying to do the best they can. Mainly women, children, elderly - the men are fighting against the Russians on the eastern side of the country,” says Dr. Richard Paat.

Dr. Paat says the work they are doing in Eastern Europe is crucial, especially as winter approaches and many Ukrainians are without heating and electricity. ”We can do pretty much anything, from delivering babies to handling emergencies, to handling wound care, we have medication for everything else,” says Dr. Paat.

People who came to the event enjoyed food, conversation, and bidding on items to aid the Ukrainians. ”We are all in a position in life to look at what we have and be grateful for what we do have. Always look for opportunities to help others who might not be as fortunate at this moment in time,” says Laurie Zellman, a supporter.

Event organizers say it’s important for people in the U.S. to put themselves in the Ukrainian citizen’s shoes. ”We have to keep in mind how blessed we are to live in a country that allows so many freedoms, and we have to keep in mind that people over there like you said men, women, and children are not only suffering but dying. So we can’t just turn a blind eye,” says Mara Gonzalez, one of the event organizers.

To donate to relief efforts click here.

