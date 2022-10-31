Birthday Club
Honor Flight volunteer taking first trip to D.C. as honored veteran

All-Vietnam Veteran Honor Flight set to take off from Eugene F. Kranz Airport Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
Pictures show Jerry Newman working as a Naval Electronics Technician in Vietnam from 1969-1971.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Pictures of Jerry Newman give a snapshot of his two tours in Vietnam. Newman served in the Navy from 1968 to 1972. He was an electronics technician, working on radios and communications towers.

“We got rocketed a few times and shot at by the V.C. and other people,” said Newman during an interview at his home in Sylvania.

After he returned home, Newman worked as an electrician for 32 years for Ford Motor Co. at the Maumee Stamping Plant. Now at the age of 74, he’s still keeping busy. Newman is the commander of V.F.W. Post 606, which is how he got involved with Honor Flight.

“We tell some good stories and, you know, just go through the experiences that you’ve been through. Some guys have been through more than others, and some guys have a little bit more of a release, you know,” explained Newman, who heads up the Honor Guardians. Those are the volunteers who travel with the honored veterans on the day trip to Washington, D.C. He’s escorted WWII vets on trips three times since 2008.

Now, for the first time, Newman will be traveling to D.C. not as an Honor Guardian, but as an honored veteran.

“Well, you know, it’s probably, it will feel different, cause I’ll be going, not have to watch somebody else to take them around to see what they’re looking at and, you know, just going around and go to the wall and find the five names of the five guys that I know that are up there,” said Newman.

While in the nation’s capital, Newman says he always takes time to honor his four fallen classmates from Rogers High School and another from his elementary school, St. Anthony’s. What he looks forward to the most, Newman says, is the camaraderie.

“Just being with all those guys, you know, and listening to some more different stories and trying to figure out if I know anybody else that’s on that bus,” added Newman.

On Tuesday’s Flag City Honor Flight, all 80 honored veterans will be Vietnam Vets and Newman will be among them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

