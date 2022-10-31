Birthday Club
Investigators believe accidental chemical release caused fatal BP-Husky fire

Fuel drum from fatal BP-Husky fire.
(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) said Monday that an accidental release of flammable chemicals ignited, creating a fire that fatally injured two employees in September.

The CSB is examining the valves and interconnected piping associated with the refinery’s Fuel Gas Mix Drum located in the Crude 1 Unit.

The Fuel Gas Mix Drum was installed around 2016 and combines various sources of flammable gases for use as fuel in refinery furnaces and boilers. CSB investigators are focusing on a release of flammable naphtha from the Fuel Gas Mix Drum, based on information from various sources at the refinery.

Access to the area surrounding the Fuel Gas Mix Drum is currently restricted due to the presence of asbestos fibers.

The CSB investigation team is conducting witness and employee interviews, documenting the incident scene, collecting equipment and equipment components, obtaining documents, and evaluating recorded process data. The CSB team has already interviewed more than 80 people and anticipates interviewing 20-30 more.

