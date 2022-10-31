Kaptur to join Protect Our Care bus tour

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Congresswoman Kaptur will be joining to Protect Our Care “Lower Costs, Better Care” national bus tour on Tuesday.

On Nov. 1, at 11 a.m., Congresswoman Kaptur will join health care advocates and Toledo Residents as part of the bus tour to celebrate the Inflation Reduction Act’s measures to drive down health care costs for millions of working families and seniors.

Organizers say the event will include speakers who will discuss how the bill delivers relief, lowers premiums and lowers prescription drug prices. Among those speaking will be:

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur

Marcy Gregory, retired president of CWA Local 4319

Twyla Wheaton, a retired teacher

Laura Packard, health care advocate and stage 4 cancer survivor

The event will take place at UAW Local 12 located at 2300 Ashland Ave.

For more information on the Protect Our Care bus tour, click here.

