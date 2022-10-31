Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy.

Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.

The following are the dentists who are participating in the Halloween candy buyback:

Dental Excellence

Napoleon Office located at 875 Westmoreland Ave. Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Delta Office located at 101 Adrian St. Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sylvania Office located at 4646 Nantuckett Drive Collecting candy now through Nov. 3 during regular business hour

Special Prize The school with the most candy dropped off by its students will receive a $100 donation.



Jon Frankel Dentistry

Located at 5012 Talmadge Road in Toledo

Nov. 1 through Nov. 5 during regular business hours

Frankel and Puhl Dentistry

Located at 4359 Keystone Drive, Suite 100, in Maumee

Nov. 1 through Nov. 5 during regular business hours

Brookview Dental

Located at 7135 Sylvania Ave. in Sylvania

Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Special Prize The child that brings the most candy will receive a $25 gift card



