Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Local dentists holding Halloween candy buyback

Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy.
Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy.(WBRC)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local dentists want to buy your unwanted Halloween candy.

Participating dentists will pay you $1 for each pound of candy up to $10. All of the candy that gets collected will be sent to U.S. troops currently overseas. Some dentists are also offering prizes for those who donate the most candy.

The following are the dentists who are participating in the Halloween candy buyback:

Dental Excellence

  • Napoleon Office located at 875 Westmoreland Ave.
    • Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Delta Office located at 101 Adrian St.
    • Nov. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sylvania Office located at 4646 Nantuckett Drive
    • Collecting candy now through Nov. 3 during regular business hour
  • Special Prize
    • The school with the most candy dropped off by its students will receive a $100 donation.

Jon Frankel Dentistry

  • Located at 5012 Talmadge Road in Toledo
  • Nov. 1 through Nov. 5 during regular business hours

Frankel and Puhl Dentistry

  • Located at 4359 Keystone Drive, Suite 100, in Maumee
  • Nov. 1 through Nov. 5 during regular business hours

Brookview Dental

  • Located at 7135 Sylvania Ave. in Sylvania
  • Nov. 1 and Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Special Prize
    • The child that brings the most candy will receive a $25 gift card

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's due to a crash just over the state line
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
The shooting happened in West Toledo
Two people shot and killed at after-hours club
Police responded to the Marathon gas station at Talmadge and Sylvania Sunday evening for...
Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania
Teen shot and killed in Toledo
One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured

Latest News

Fuel drum from fatal BP-Husky fire.
Investigators believe accidental chemical release caused fatal BP-Husky fire
East Harbor Haunted House
Eddie's Haunted House
Anthony Michael Hall
Anthony Michael Hall swings by The Nine
Scattered showers for trick-or-treat time may warrant some raincoats with the costumes.
Oct. 31, 2022: Heather's Monday Midday Forecast