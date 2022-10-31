Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

October 31st Weather Forecast

Rain & Fog Today & Tonight, Sunny & Warm Late Week
By Ross Ellet
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fog is possible through mid-day west of Toledo. Scattered showers are likely at times through this evening. It will stay mild today with highs in the middle 60s. Drizzle and dense fog could develop tonight and last through mid-day on Tuesday. Sunshine will return Tuesday afternoon with a high in the upper 60s. Wednesday will bring another chance of dense morning fog with afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 70s. The weekend will challenge record highs as temperatures soar to the middle 70s. Sunshine is likely on Saturday, but thunderstorms could develop on Sunday. Strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. Daylight saving time also ends early Sunday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's due to a crash just over the state line
Sheriff: Man standing in center lane of I-75 hit by multiple vehicles, dies
Chase leads police from Findlay to Northwood
The shooting happened in West Toledo
Two people shot and killed at after-hours club
Teen shot and killed in Toledo
One man shot and killed while sitting in a car, two others injured
A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

Latest News

October 31st Weather Forecast
October 31st Weather Forecast
10/30: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
10/30: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
10/30: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
10/30: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
10/30: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
10/30: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast