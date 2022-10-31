October 31st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fog is possible through mid-day west of Toledo. Scattered showers are likely at times through this evening. It will stay mild today with highs in the middle 60s. Drizzle and dense fog could develop tonight and last through mid-day on Tuesday. Sunshine will return Tuesday afternoon with a high in the upper 60s. Wednesday will bring another chance of dense morning fog with afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 60s. Thursday and Friday will bring a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 70s. The weekend will challenge record highs as temperatures soar to the middle 70s. Sunshine is likely on Saturday, but thunderstorms could develop on Sunday. Strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out. Daylight saving time also ends early Sunday morning.

