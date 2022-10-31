Ohio receives millions for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced Monday that $100 million is available to support the implementation of electric vehicle charging infrastructure spanning the state.

The funding was made available after Ohio’s EV Infrastructure Deployment plan was approved by the Federal Highway Administration last month. The funding will provide support for the next five years.

As a result of the funding, DriveOhio – a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation – accepted proposals for the installation and operation of electric vehicle charging stations in Ohio.

“Having the capability to support more electric vehicle charging stations is something we’ve been working on for years,” said Governor DeWine. “The development of a statewide network of charging infrastructure will enable EV travel across the state, support private sector investment, and spur even more economic development across the state”.

All funding proposals must align with Ohio’s EV Infrastructure Deployment plan. The following requirements include that charging stations support at least four direct current fast chargers with at least 150 kilowatts per port.

Ohio currently has 13 stations that meet these requirements. State officials plan to add 30 more locations by 2025.

“This investment gives Ohio another opportunity to compete for the future of the auto industry,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Leading in the automotive sector has been a priority for Ohio for quite some time, and as part of that goal, we’ll continue to work towards building up the EV workforce so that businesses have access to talent, and Ohioans can secure a career in a new, innovative industry right here in our state.”

Ohio’s EV infrastructure deployment will prioritize interstate corridors before moving on to U.S. and state routes. Once the charging stations on federally-required corridors are complete, the remaining funds will be allocated for charging along additional corridors, state tourist attractions, and freight corridors.

ODOT will accept proposal requests until December 21. All proposal information and guidelines can be found here.

