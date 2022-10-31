Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police investigated a shooting that happened at a gas station near the Franklin Park Mall early Sunday evening.
Police said they responded around 5 p.m. to a call for shots fired. They didn’t find anyone hurt at the scene.
There’s no word on any suspects.
Anyone with information should call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.