Police investigate gas station shooting at Talmadge and Sylvania

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police investigated a shooting that happened at a gas station near the Franklin Park Mall early Sunday evening.

Police said they responded around 5 p.m. to a call for shots fired. They didn’t find anyone hurt at the scene.

There’s no word on any suspects.

Anyone with information should call or text Crimestoppers at 419-255-1111.

