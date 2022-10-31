Birthday Club
Salvation Army seeks Red Kettle bell ringers for Christmas season

(KEYC)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army is in need of volunteer Red Kettle Bell Ringers this Christmas season.

Those wishing to volunteer to ring a kettle bell in Lucas and Wood Counties may sign up at www.RegisterToRing.com or contact Laura Henthorn via email at Laura.Henthorn@use.salvationarmy.org or call 419-241-1138, ext. 105. Please ask about other volunteer opportunities this Christmas season.

Shifts are available from Friday, November 25 through Saturday, December 24.

They need ringers on hand for shifts as early as 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. - Monday through Saturday.

