Toledo daycare takes extra steps to keep children healthy amid flu seasons

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - This is the season for colds, flu, RSV and COVID. Some daycares and schools are seeing a drop in attendance because of all those things. So what’s being done to help keep kids healthy? We checked in at a local child care center.

As we all know, if one child is sick it won’t be long before most kids around them are sick, too. So this is the time of year for a few extra steps when it comes to keeping kids healthy at daycares and schools.

The toddler room at Kynard’s Child Development Center was a little emptier than usual Monday.

Stephanie Kynard started the center almost 20 years ago. “We have lots of students out. Normally, the toddler room would be full with about 7 kids, but we have five students out now. I have one confirmed case of RSV in the toddler room. This is a tough time on parents, too. My job is to protect all the kids and the staff when the children enter the door, I look at it as if they are my children,” Kynard said.

Part of doing that involves checking all the kids when they arrive. “Children coming in with coughs, runny noses, not feeling themselves, they cannot attend child care at this time. My families are great. They understand and want their kids in a healthy, clean environment as well.”

And when it comes to cleaning, everything from the toys to the tables are wiped down on a regular basis. “Handwashing, wiping off door knobs, washing and sanitize blankets, cots, basically, everything.

Kynard and her staff are also focused on extra cleaning measures to keep themselves in the classroom. “We’re trying to stay healthy as a staff so we can continue to provide quality care for the children. I love to provide a clean, healthy, nurturing environment so that their parents can go to school or work and be comfortable knowing their children are safe,” Kynard said.

