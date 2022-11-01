11/1: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

The rain held off just long enough (or remained fairly light) for trick-or-treaters last night, though the clouds and mist remained this morning. Afternoon clearing will bump highs into the upper-60s, though our main concern this work week will be dense fog developing overnight (and early Thursday morning as well). Highs will prove very unseasonable for November, reaching the mid-70s to close out the week.

