11/1: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Dense fog possible Wed/Thurs AM; 70s throwback
Dense fog possible for the next two mornings, as highs climb to the 70s. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The rain held off just long enough (or remained fairly light) for trick-or-treaters last night, though the clouds and mist remained this morning. Afternoon clearing will bump highs into the upper-60s, though our main concern this work week will be dense fog developing overnight (and early Thursday morning as well). Highs will prove very unseasonable for November, reaching the mid-70s to close out the week.

